Former Miami-Dade Officer Convicted in Woman's Rough Arrest Awaits Sentence

A former Miami-Dade police officer who was convicted in a woman's rough arrest that was caught on video is now awaiting his sentence.

Alejandro Giraldo was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after cellphone video circulated on social media in March 2019 showing him tackling Dyma Loving.

Giraldo's attorney requested a continuance at Wednesday's sentencing hearing.

"Not only did we receive (the presentence investigation report) late yesterday, my entire office shut down at 2 p.m. because there was a power outage in the entire block," said Andre Rouviere, Giraldo's defense attorney.

Giraldo faces five years in prison.

In March 2019, Loving called police to report that a neighbor pointed a shotgun at her.

Things escalated when Loving said she and her friend tried to explain what happened. Loving and Giraldo exchanged words, and Giraldo abruptly grabbed Loving's arm and neck.

The rough takedown was caught on camera. Police body cameras also recorded the encounter.

The video showed Giraldo pushing Loving into a fence and then taking her to the ground, where she was handcuffed. Loving was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence. Those charges were later dropped.

“I have nightmares of this till this day. There’s not a moment that doesn't go by where I don't think of what this man has done to me," Loving said outside of the courtroom Wednesday.

Giraldo’s wife briefly spoke in court and said her husband is a good father and a pastor at a local church.

Giraldo’s attorney says he also plans to send the judge letters of support.

The sentencing hearing will now take place Thursday at noon.