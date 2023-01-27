Former Miami-Dade Teacher Found Guilty of Having Sex With Underage Student

A former Miami-Dade high school teacher was found guilty Friday seven years after he was arrested for having sex with an underage student.

After two hours of deliberation, Jason Meyers, 47, was convicted of three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority following his February 2016 arrest.

Meyers remained calm while the verdict was read and was later escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs. His attorney said they plan on appealing the decision.

"The jury got it wrong. These cases are ruled by whether or not there is reasonable doubt. This case is full of doubt," said Meyer's attorney, Brad Horenstein. "There was no evidence in this case other an uncorroborated allegation."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Meyers was teaching creative writing at Miami Palmetto Senior High School when Heaven Rubin, who was 17 at the time, said Meyers had sex with her inside his classroom. Prosecutors said Meyers was mentoring Rubin and started to encourage her to include sexual themes in her poetry, which eventually led to the inappropriate relationship.

"The last seven years have been difficult. It’s consumed most of my life," said Rubin, now 24. "I’m really grateful to close this chapter and I’m grateful to the jury for listening and accepting my truth."

Meyers has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

In closing arguments Friday, Meyers' wife took the stand in his defense.

The former student gave testimony twice, becoming emotional at one point as she spoke about the alleged physical contact with Meyers.

Jurors also heard from her former best friend, Toni McLaughlin, who reported the alleged relationship at the time.

Another Palmetto High student who claimed Meyers kissed her twice also took the stand. She said it was before his alleged sexual relationship with the other student.