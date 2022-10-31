Former Miami Dolphins Cheerleader Shares Story of Battle With Breast Cancer

Living a healthy lifestyle can protect you from many diseases. But health officials say sometimes, there are other factors that get in the way. That was the case for local health advocate and fitness expert Johanna Torres.

Torres has been passionate about health and fitness for as long as she can remember.

“From a very young age, from being a model to beauty pageants to being a professional dancer on the NFL," she said. "I was always about being healthy or fit.”

Torres, who is also a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and is the current cheer manager, said two years ago she felt something wasn’t just right with her body.

After a mammogram, ultrasound and finally a biopsy; she received the dreaded call. She was diagnosed with stage one Breast cancer. The news came as a a complete shock for the 36-year-old.

“I live a healthy lifestyle. I’m eating healthy, working out, teaching cycle like 10 times a week. No family history whatsoever," she said. "No cancer at all, if I am being completely honest."

It’s been two years and Torres is now cancer free. She said she’s using fitness to help others with their cancer fight.

"Its part of my life story, it’s not my whole story, but it’s a chapter," she said. "I think I am better for it and stronger for it.”