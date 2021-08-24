Former Miami Hurricane Speaks Out for 1st Time After Arrest

A former University of Miami football player is speaking out for the first time after being arrested on domestic violence charges last month.

Last Friday, the Miami State Attorney's office dropped the charges against Avantae Williams, a once-promising UM Hurricanes' safety.

"I'm just happy that it's all over with and I'm huge on family first and being there for my family and being a family man I believe in women's rights, so I'm just happy that it's all over with now," he said.

Williams' girlfriend was 31-weeks pregnant at the time she told police he had roughed her up after an argument. But later she denied the allegations.

The state attorney's office couldn't go through without the alleged victims cooperation in the case.

"'The victim stated that she is not a victim and does not feel the defendant will harm her or her unborn child. The victim advised that she was in “emotional distress” when she spoke to the police," the office said.

Williams' attorney Michael Etienne says the focus now is getting back to UM.

"We need to get him back into school playing a sport that he loves and he wants to be back in school and that's a priority."

Williams said: "Well of course I would love to be a Hurricane again. I love the program, I love everything about the university, I'm just waiting to hear something."