Miami Police employee charged with public assistance fraud

A Miramar woman, who worked for the City of Miami Police Department, is behind bars after she allegedly submitted a fraudulent rental assistance application.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 33-year-old Vernesha Johnson is facing two felony charges, including public assistance fraud.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

FDLE said Miami Police reported that she submitted the fraudulent application for rental and utility assistance back in September 2022.

The investigation revealed that she forged pay stubs to make it seem like her income was lower than her actual pay and requested more than $63,000 in assistance from the Broward County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials said she initially claimed to be the victim of identity theft and even filed a false report over it.

She has been relieved of duty from the Miami Police Department and is currently in the Broward County Jail.