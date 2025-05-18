‘I was in complete shock': Former Miss Universe on shocking melanoma diagnosis

She is a Puerto Rican actress, model, and former Miss Universe, and is known around the world for her accomplishments – but now, Dayanara Torres is sharing more about a personal chapter of her life.

Torres is also a stage 3 Melanoma survivor.

“No human being ever wants to hear the word 'cancer,'" she said of her diagnosis. "When it happened to me, I was in complete shock. I had no idea what was going on in my body."

Torres, like many others, thought that melanoma would be an "easy cancer to fix" – just cut a mole and you're done.

"It’s not like that. I waited way too long to get mine checked because, one, I’m a mom and I’m always taking care of everyone else, especially my kids," she said. "It was on the back of my leg, so I wasn’t seeing it all the time. Almost seven years passed before I actually went to check it, and by then it had already spread to my lymph nodes. That’s why it was stage three.”

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. Since her diagnosis, Torres has used her platform, with more than 1.7 million followers on social media, to inspire others to take action.

What's now called "The Dayanara Effect" has encouraged Latinos and Hispanics to get screened.

“We think we’re strong enough, or that it just won’t happen to us," Torres said.

"Maybe it’s because I’m from Puerto Rico — an island — so there’s this mentality that it only happens to people with darker skin, or that it won’t happen if you’re not out in the sun much. But it happened to me. I have light skin. I’m never really in the sun."

And when she's in the sun, Torres wears UPF 50 sun protection clothing. She’s partnered with the apparel brand Coolibar to share her message and to reimagine melanoma’s traditional black awareness ribbon into a cool blue.

“I could’ve chosen not to speak about it," Torres said of her journey. "But I just felt the need to spread the word.”

