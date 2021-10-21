Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested After Incident With South Florida Police

A former NBA player with a history of issues with drug and alcohol abuse was arrested after an incident with police in one South Florida city.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Boynton Beach Police arrested 38-year-old Delonte West, who was taken into custody Tuesday night after the incident inside the police department's lobby.

According to an arrest report, West was screaming profanities while holding an open can of beer and an open bottle of vodka. Police ordered West to stop walking away while he continued to scream.

West place the bottles of alcohol on the ground and placed his hands inside the waistband of his pants, according to the report.

One officer pulled out his taser and initialized use of it, causing West to drop to his knees and later be handcuffed.

West was charged with resisting arrest without violence and disorderly intoxication. He was released Wednesday morning on bail.

The former first round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2004, West also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers where he teamed up with superstar LeBron James.

He gained notoriety when he revealed his diagnosis of bipolar disorder and being homeless, later working at a drug rehabilitation center in Florida he had previously attended.