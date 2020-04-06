Former NBC 6 Anchor Adam Kuperstein Loses Father to Coronavirus

The father of former NBC 6 sports and news anchor Adam Kuperstein has passed away from the coronavirus.

Kuperstein posted a message on Instagram Monday detailing the loss of his father, known as "Aba," who had tested positive for COVID-19.

"All we could do was listen on the phone (from our separate quarantines), choking back tears, as the nurse informed us, 'his heart stopped.' That’s when our hearts broke. We were shattered," Kuperstein wrote.

Kuperstein said his mother has also tested positive for COVID-19, but said she had minor symptoms.

Kuperstein spent more than a decade in South Florida working for NBC 6, and currently works as an anchor for NBC New York.