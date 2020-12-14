Former NFL Player Helps Fulfill Holiday Wishlist for Dozens of Broward Students

A former NFL player was Santa Claus for a day, delivering dozens of gifts to at-risk youths at a Broward County school.

The former defensive back, Jack Brewer, entered Pine Ridge Education Center with a backpack filled with goodies and gifts for the nearly 60 students who attend the K-6 center.

The idea came to Brewer in Pine Ridge's principal's office a couple of weeks ago after overhearing why a student would not be able to attend class.

"To hear a kid wanted to come to school but couldn’t be he didn’t own a pair of shoes that fit him, it broke my heart," Brewer said.

Brewer bought that student new shoes, and then asked the principal for a wishlist for every student in the school.

$25,000 later, and just about every student is getting new shoes.

Brewer, who played for teams like the Vikings, Giants and Eagles, says this act of kindness is much better than football.

"This is what it’s really about, showing that love and maybe someone will watch what’s going on at their homes right now and understand the importance of the holidays and the importance of giving back to their community," Brewer said.