Former NFL Player Lawrence Taylor Arrested for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

A former NFL player was arrested in Florida Thursday for failing to register as a sex offender in Broward County.

Lawrence Julius Taylor, 62, was booked in jail at 3:14 p.m., arrest records show. He was released hours later on a $2,000 bond.

The former New York Giants linebacker was arrested on charges of failing to report a residence change to the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

In 2011, Taylor pleaded guilty in New York to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute. The misdemeanor charges carried no jail time, but required Taylor to register as a sex offender.

The former NFL star was also arrested in 2016 on DUI charges in Palm Beach County.

Taylor is widely regarded as one of the best linebackers in the history of football. He spent 13 years with the Giants, winning Super Bowl championships after the 1986 and 1990 seasons.

