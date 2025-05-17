Former NFL star Antonio Brown says he was briefly detained after incident at event in Miami

An investigation is underway in Miami Saturday morning following an incident involving former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to Miami Police, officers received a ShotSpotter alert at 3 a.m. in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 67th Street.

Once at the scene, they found out there was an event taking place.

Police said that during their investigation officers canvassed the area and interviewed several people.

No one was arrested and there were no injuries reported.

In a post on "X", formally known as Twitter, Brown said he was at a boxing event Friday night and was jumped by several people who attempted to steal his jewelry.

Brown said when officers arrived at the scene he was temporarily detained and was then released.

Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.… — AB (@AB84) May 17, 2025

Brown has had previous encounters with law enforcement that have led to his arrest.

In 2022, Florida police issued an arrest warrant for Brown for a battery charge that stemmed from an incident that occurred at a Tampa-area home.

According to a police report, there was a call about a domestic dispute at the home.

At some point during the altercation, Brown allegedly “exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the police report said.

In 2020, Brown was arrested in Broward County on charges of battery and burglary related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year.

He pleaded no contest to the charges and as part of a deal with Broward County prosecutors, he served two years of probation, underwent a psychological evaluation, attended an anger management course, performed 100 hours of community service and followed a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner.

Brown was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010 and spent nine seasons with the team.

During his career, he was named a First-team All-Pro, Prow Bowler and joined the NFL 2010's All-Decade Team. Brown was also the league's leader in receiving yards from 2014 to 2017 and was the league leader in receptions in 2014 and 2015.

Brown's final year in the NFL was in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was released by the team

As for this latest incident, the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story.