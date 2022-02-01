Former Opa-locka City Manager Suing City, Officials After Termination

The recently terminated city manager for Opa-locka is taking the city and its elected leaders to court.

“I think I was treated very unfairly,” said John Pate, who spoke only with NBC 6 after filing his lawsuit several days ago in Miami-Dade court.

Pate claims he was terminated because he was going to discipline a police officer who was related to an elected official.

“Disappointment — you know it's like a relationship is wonderful and you think things are moving in a positive direction and then one day — in a matter of a day —you are no longer employed,” Pate said of his termination.

Opa-locka Mayor Veronica Williams told NBC 6 that the city had a history of problems with Pate and that letting him go was the best thing for the city. But Pate alleges the elected leaders broke the law and were out to help their relatives and friends.

“I wanted to right the ship and put the city in a direction of fiscal responsibility and professional accountability,” Pate said.

In a city unfortunately known for its political turmoil, Pate’s lawsuit describes a deal to get rid of him done outside of the public’s view in violation of the state’s sunshine laws.

“I think this situation could have been handled a lot differently and in a lot more professional manner,” Pate said.

“He’s one of a long line of dedicated public servants to the City of Opa-locka who fell victim to the corruption and ongoing mismanagement in the city," his lawyer, Mike Pizzi, said.

Pizzi said Pate was repeatedly prevented from running the city effectively.

“The city commissioners were constantly trying to force Mr. Pate to fire people, suspend people, promote people to make personnel decisions to help their friends that were not in the best interest of the city,” Pizzi said.

Pizzi indicated the depths of the interference came last month when Pate was going to discipline a police officer related to a city commissioner.

“On the 11th, the vice mayor’s brother, a police officer, engages in misconduct and crashes a car while his license is suspended. The vice mayor and his friends on the 12th tell Mr. Pate, you better make this go away or he’s going to be out of a job," Pizzi said. "And on the 13th, the vice mayor, the officer’s brother, calls a special meeting, lines up all the votes improperly, and fires him."

Pate said residents need to hold the city leaders' feet to the fire.

“We need our residents to speak up and to stand up for themselves and their rights and what they want in their city,” he said.

Pate said he's filed a whistleblower complaint with the city and one with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics. The Ethics Commission said they can’t confirm or deny that’s happened.

The mayor chose not to speak on camera about Pate’s allegations but emphasized in her view there had been problems with Pate long before this incident with the police officer.

No one else in the city got back to NBC 6 with a comment.