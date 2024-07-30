Former opposition leader Juan Guaidó calls for international support as tensions mounts in Venezuela

In and out of Venezuela, criticism continues to mount against the Maduro regime after electoral authorities announced Nicolas Maduro won the election.

Members of the opposition campaign living in Miami told NBC6 that the protests in Venezuela have all been spontaneous and there’s a clear call for change.

On Tuesday afternoon, thousands stood outside the United Nations headquarters in Caracas, demanding the will of the people be respected. Opposition leaders Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado sent a message to the military to not repress citizens.

Tensions rise in Venezuela as people take to the streets in protest of the election results. NBC6's Laura Rodriguez reports

Venezuela’s defense minister called the protests a coup and backed Maduro, but videos on social media show not all in the military agree.

In a video uploaded to X, two military captains showing their faces on camera encouraged the army to make the right decisions and said it was evident there was a new president-elect.

"People woke up in Venezuela. People fear no more," said Maria Teresa Morin with the Gonzalez campaign.

Former opposition leader Juan Guaidó is currently exiled in Miami. In 2019, he was recognized by the United States as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

Guaidó is calling for the international community to hold Maduro accountable.

"We need actions," Guaidó said. "We need the world to recognize Edmundo Gonzalez as president-elect of Venezuela, to promote the transition, a peaceful and constitutional transition."

On Monday, the Biden administration expressed serious concerns about the election but did not specify any consequences or immediate action such as sanctions against the Maduro regime.

"We’re here to say to the people of Venezuela, continue on the streets we will have change soon," said Lester Tolder, a member of the opposition campaign living in the United States. He was accused by the Maduro regime of hacking election data.