Former Pres. Trump a ‘Bona Fide Employee' of Mar-a-Lago, Allowed to Live at Resort: Lawyer

A lawyer for the South Florida town where former President Donald Trump’s famed Mar-a-Lago resort resides says it’s perfectly legal for him to live there, calling the former Commander-in-Chief a ‘bona fide employee.’

John C. Randolph came to his conclusions after reviewing a 1993 declaration between Trump and the town of Palm Beach, confirming his findings in an email to NBC affiliate WPTV-TV over the weekend.

Randolph said his legal opinion ruled the agreement doesn't specifically prohibit former President Trump from residing at Mar-a-Lago by saying the town’s zoning code allows for private clubs to provide “living quarters” for employees.

The issue had been raised since Trump moved to the Palm Beach County town after leaving office in January, with some saying the move was not legal and Trump was not allowed to live on the property.

Town council heard from lawyers on both side of the issue, including Trump’s private attorney, earlier this year.

Mayor Danielle Moore told the station she agreed with Randolph’s opinion and no action would be taken in the matter.