Former President Donald Trump Votes in Palm Beach

Former president Donald Trump predicted Republicans would have a “great night” as he voted in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday morning.

He told reporters outside the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center that he had voted to reelect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, even as the two could soon become rivals if — as many expect — they both run for president in 2024.

"I think we’re going to have a very big night and it’s going to be very exciting to watch," Trump said.

Trump is planning an announcement in Florida on Nov. 15, saying it would "be a very exciting day for a lot of people."