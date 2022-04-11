Former South Florida Camp Counselor Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A former South Florida camp counselor has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges, authorities said.

Isaac Gabriel Yunes, 25, was arrested Friday on multiple possession of child pornography charges, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Yunes, of Boca Raton, has served as a camp counselor at the Palm Beach County YMCA from 2017 to 2019, officials said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff

The investigation into Yunes began in December, when it was discovered that four Snapchat accounts were being used to send and receive files depicting sexual abuse of children, officials said.

Detectives investigating the accounts were led to Yunes, and a search warrant was obtained and executed at his home.

Several images and videos depicting sexual abuse of children were found on Yunes’ device, as well as items linking Yunes to several of the reported Snapchat accounts, officials said.

At one point, Yunes tried to destroy his cellphone, officials said. He also denied all the allegations.

Yunes was booked into the Palm Beach County jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Authorities said they're still investigating Yunes and are asking anyone who may have information on him to call them at 561-688-4080.