Former South Florida Officer Sentenced to Prison for Child Porn Possession

A former police officer in South Florida was sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography that included images of children under the age of 12.

Gabriel Albala, who was once an officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department, was sentenced to 30 months behind bars in a U.S. Southern District courtroom. After his sentenced, the 45-year-old Albala will serve five years of supervised release and must register of a sex offender.

Court records show law enforcement learned of Albala after another man was arrested for selling child pornography on the internet. Financial records led to the former officer and a search warrant for his home turned up a computer with numerous images of children engaged in sexual activity.

Images were also found on a phone owned by Albala and he was arrested. Albala pled guilty in January to all charges.