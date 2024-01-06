South Florida

Former South Florida teacher hopes to help young kids find a new love for reading with new book

Nicola Austin was a former Pre-school teacher in South Florida and hopes her new book inspires more kids to read.

By Cherney Amhara

NBC Universal, Inc.

This new year a South Florida woman is hoping to help young children find a new love for reading.

"I feel like today, technology is just taking over our little one's minds”,  said Nichola Austin. “I just want them to fall in love with reading."

Nicola Austin knows exactly how to keep kids engaged in education.

"I was a Pre-school teacher,” said Austin, "I have a great love for children, they just melt my heart and I just always wanted to do something I know a child will love, so writing this children's book was very special to me." 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Inspired by her niece and nephew, the former Broward County pre-school teacher began to write and four months later came, ‘The Rabbit who Got Away,” a story about a pair of siblings and their lost pet.

"Snowball was missing and they just lost it,” said Austin. “ They were like ‘oh no my pet is missing, we need to find it now mommy,’ and they went on a hunt." 

The book presents common scenarios she said will help kids connect to the world of literature, and teach them big lessons.

Local

Port Everglades 2 hours ago

Cruise around the world in 155 nights: A South Florida couple embark in journey of a lifetime  

coconut grove 5 hours ago

What is Miami's King Mango Strut? ‘The weirdest parade in the universe' is back

"This is a book that will take them there,” said Austin. “It will take them on a magical whimsical adventure.”

The book is now available on Amazon and online at Barnes and Noble. 

This article tagged under:

South Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us