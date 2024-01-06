Former South Florida teacher hopes to help young kids find a new love for reading with new book

This new year a South Florida woman is hoping to help young children find a new love for reading.

"I feel like today, technology is just taking over our little one's minds”, said Nichola Austin. “I just want them to fall in love with reading."

Nicola Austin knows exactly how to keep kids engaged in education.

"I was a Pre-school teacher,” said Austin, "I have a great love for children, they just melt my heart and I just always wanted to do something I know a child will love, so writing this children's book was very special to me."

Inspired by her niece and nephew, the former Broward County pre-school teacher began to write and four months later came, ‘The Rabbit who Got Away,” a story about a pair of siblings and their lost pet.

"Snowball was missing and they just lost it,” said Austin. “ They were like ‘oh no my pet is missing, we need to find it now mommy,’ and they went on a hunt."

The book presents common scenarios she said will help kids connect to the world of literature, and teach them big lessons.

"This is a book that will take them there,” said Austin. “It will take them on a magical whimsical adventure.”

The book is now available on Amazon and online at Barnes and Noble.