South Florida Therapist Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Patient

A South Florida mental health therapist is behind bars for allegedly raping and molesting his 14-year-old patient.

Fernando Gautier, 36, was a licensed therapist working for an agency and would see patients at their schools, residences and daycares, records show.

Gautier is accused of raping the victim several times, in his car, in a stairwell and in the victim's own apartment since she was 13 years old, according to an arrest warrant. The alleged sexual abuse started in January.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, they met through video calls for therapy sessions, where Gautier had the victim perform virtual sex. Detectives say they discovered messages between Gautier and the victim showing "the subject spoke about wanting to repeat the previous sexual experiences with the victim."

The arrest warrant also says Gautier was fired from the agency where he was working as a therapist. That's how the victim's mother became aware of the alleged rape and molestation.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Gautier was arrested Sunday on one count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 16.

The charges Gautier is facing are not bondable. He will have to remain behind bars until his trial, which could be at the end of next year. Attorney information was not available.