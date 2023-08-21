Former St. Thomas University basketball player killed in Model City shooting

A former college basketball player was identified as one of the two victims who were shot and killed in their car over the weekend in Model City.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon near Northwest 12th Avenue and 42nd Street, where a black vehicle was seen with its driver and passenger windows shattered.

Police identified Tyler Royal, 24, and Antoine Joe Jr., 26, as the men who were killed. Joe was a basketball player at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens. He graduated in 2020 and was about to work on getting his master's degree.

"Basketball, that's all my brother does — eat, breathe and sleep basketball," said Ashley Joe, Antoine's sister. "Stays to himself; he didn't bother nobody. A real humble person — that was the best thing about him, how humble he was."

Miami Police were still working to identify the suspect or suspects. It's unclear whether the shooting was targeted or random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

