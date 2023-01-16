Broward

Former Surfside Commission Candidate Arrested Following Murder Indictment in Broward

The indictment issued December 8, 2022 was sealed, but the Broward Clerk of Court showed a warrant for Shannon Gallagher's arrest dating back to March 21, 2022

By NBC 6

A former candidate for the town commission in Surfside is in a Broward County jail after being arrested following an indictment for murder.

Shannon Gallagher, 52, was booked into jail Friday on a charge of first degree murder with a firearm.

The indictment issued December 8, 2022 was sealed, but the Broward Clerk of Court showed a warrant for Gallagher's arrest on a murder charge dating back to March 21, 2022.

Shannon Gallagher (Broward Sheriff's Office)
Gallagher is being held on no bond, with her lawyers asking for Gallagher to be able to see a doctor after she was involved in an accident while being transported to jail.

She was one of six candidate for the Surfside Town Commission, finishing in sixth place in the election held just six days before the alleged incident took place.

