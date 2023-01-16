Former Surfside Commission Candidate Arrested Following Murder Indictment in Broward

A former candidate for the town commission in Surfside is in a Broward County jail after being arrested following an indictment for murder.

Shannon Gallagher, 52, was booked into jail Friday on a charge of first degree murder with a firearm.

The indictment issued December 8, 2022 was sealed, but the Broward Clerk of Court showed a warrant for Gallagher's arrest on a murder charge dating back to March 21, 2022.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Gallagher is being held on no bond, with her lawyers asking for Gallagher to be able to see a doctor after she was involved in an accident while being transported to jail.

She was one of six candidate for the Surfside Town Commission, finishing in sixth place in the election held just six days before the alleged incident took place.