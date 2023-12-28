Former teacher's assistant accused of making bomb, shooting threats toward Broward schools

A former Broward County Public Schools employee was arrested on numerous charges after an investigation found he was making bomb threats and shooting threats toward schools, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Jayson Arlon Richardson, 42, was arrested on Dec. 21.

The 42-year-old was a former teacher's assistant at North Fork Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale but was recently fired.

BSO Jayson Arlon Richardson

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Authorities said he made five bomb threats directed towards Deerfield Beach Elementary School, North Fork Elementary School, Dillard Elementary School and Plantation Middle School on Nov.18.

As the investigation continued to unfold, detectives said Richardson made three more shooting threats against the school through the FortifyFL app, a school-related suspicious activity reporting tool.

Detectives traced those threats to public library computers. They said Richardson was using those computers to send the threats.

On Thursday, Richardson was in court, where a judge set his bond at $1.6 million.

A prosecutor in court said his threats caused major disruptions to the schools, and while these were false reports, he worried what Richardson could have done had law enforcement not stepped in and arrested him.

“While these have just been threats, I am concerned about where this could go from here,” the prosecutor said.