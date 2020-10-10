Former Tennessee State Running Backs Dies Following Shooting Incident in Lauderdale Lakes

Former Tennessee State Running Back Trabis Ward has died following a shooting incident in Lauderdale Lakes, Broward officers confirmed Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on 3875 Northwest 19th Street. Upon arrival, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies found 31-year-old Ward on the ground in the parking lot of a liquor store suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and later pronounced dead. BSO homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident, and they said they believed multiple people witnessed the scene and fled.

Ward was from Ford Lauderdale, and played running back for the Tennessee State Tigers from 2011 to 2013. He signed in 2013 with the then St. Louis Rams of the NFL.

"We are saddened to learn of his passing," the Tigers wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches."

We are saddened to learn of the passing for former Tiger Trabis Ward. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/E1JPWTcXJe — Tennessee State Football (@TennStateFB) October 10, 2020

Anyone with any information of the incident is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detectives Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Phillip Reynolds at 954-321-4210.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.