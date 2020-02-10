Former UCF Football Player ID’d as Victim of Wynwood Shooting

A local rapper and former University of Central Florida football player was identified Monday as the man who was shot and killed last week near a Wynwood gastropub.

Jose Trimaine Jose, 28, was shot and killed Friday afternoon near KUSH on North Miami Avenue, according to the Miami Police Department.

The shooting, which also sent another man to the hospital, sparked an hourslong search for the suspect in the area.

Police arrested 27-year-old Lynwood Walker III for his involvement in the shooting. The motive was unclear.

Jose was a recruit from Miami Central High School and was a cornerback for two seasons at UCF. He also rapped under the name Fat Papi Escobars.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).