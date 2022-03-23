Former UM, Dolphins Player Mark Walton Arrested for Alleged Miami-Dade Robbery

Former University of Miami and Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton is again in trouble with the law.

The 24-year-old Miami native was arrested Tuesday on a charge of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Walton is being held on no bond.

According to an arrest report, Walton and another man were involved in the February 4th robbery of a man at the intersection of Northwest 1st Avenue and 34th Street, allegedly demanding items from the victim's car while stealing his Rolex watch during a fight.

Warrants later determined Walton rented the vehicle involved in the robbery and his cell phone being at the scene. A search of Walton's home later found a hoodie that he was wearing in surveillance video of the crime.

Walton is no stranger to finding himself behind bars. In February 2020, Walton was arrested for violating a protection order after he got into a verbal dispute with the mother of a his child – the same woman he was arrested for allegedly assaulting in 2019.

Officers said that incident was strictly verbal and the order had been issued against Walton by a Broward County court for a previous incident between the two, when Walton was arrested for allegedly pushing and punching the woman inside their Davie home in November 2019 when she was pregnant with their child.

The Dolphins released the former Miami Booker T. Washington High School standout hours after the November 2019 arrest, months after signing him to a contract following his release from the Cincinnati Bengals in May 2019 following several arrests.

In seven games with the Dolphins during the 2019 season, Walton rushed 53 times for 201 yards, an average of 3.8 yards per carry. He also had 15 receptions for 89 yards.

Walton played in 31 games during his three seasons with the ‘Canes, rushing for just over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns over that span while playing in just five games as a junior in 2017 due to injuries and surgery on his ankle before turning pro.

