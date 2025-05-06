Volusia County

Former UM football player charged with murder at bar near Orlando: Authorities

The suspect, 24-year-old Avantae Williams, is charged with second-degree murder after the shots were fired at a bar in DeLand, a city about 40 miles northeast of Orlando.

By Briana Trujillo

A former University of Miami football player was arrested after a shooting that left a man dead in Volusia County.

The suspect, 24-year-old Avantae Williams, is charged with second-degree murder after the shots were fired at McCabe's Bar in DeLand, a city about 40 miles northeast of Orlando.

Investigators said it happened during a fight between two groups at the bar, which ultimately escalated to gunfire early Saturday, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

The victim, 32-year-old Keshod Harris, was shot six times before he died.

A bartender who tried to help was also shot in the hands, investigators said.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 3, 2022: Avantae Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes covers Kahlil Overton #10 of the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
The DeLand Police Department said the suspect fled the scene, "possibly in a vehicle."

On Monday, they announced that they had obtained a warrant for Williams, and he was arrested without incident.

Around 40 people were inside the bar the night of the shooting.

"At this time, this remains an open and active investigation," the DeLand Police Department wrote in a post on Facebook. "Detectives still continue to collect evidence and conduct interviews with people concerning the facts and circumstances of this shooting incident."

In 2020, Williams was a star football player, a defensive back coming out of DeLand. He signed with the University of Miami, and later played a season with the Maryland Terrapins, according to ESPN.

