Former UM, NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Domestic Violence in New Jersey

Former University of Miami and NFL star running back Frank Gore is facing a domestic violence charge stemming from a July incident at a New Jersey hotel.

The Atlantic City, NJ Police Department said in a news release that the 39-year-old Gore faces a charge of simple assault after the July 31st incident at the Tropicana Atlantic City.

Police said they were called to the hotel after a report of a domestic violence dispute. Officers found a 28-year-old woman from Miami speaking with security. The woman did not appear to be injured, according to police, and no complaint was filed at the time. However, an investigation later led to charges being filed.

The Southwest Ranches resident was issued a summons to appear at a future court date.

A native of Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, Gore was a prep star at Coral Gables High School before later playing for the Hurricanes and being a backup on the 2001 national championship team. He suffered two ACL injuries over the next two seasons before returning to rush for nearly 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in 2004.

Gore played 16 seasons in the NFL, being named to the Pro Bowl five times and rushing for 16,000 yards and 81 touchdowns. He spent 10 seasons in San Francisco and played for the Miami Dolphins in 2018.