Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2025: Here's how much tickets cost

After its debut in 2022, the Miami Grand Prix has been has become of the most coveted F1 racing events in the world due to the celebrity-filled buzz paddock, and it's coming back for another year.

Miami is where F1 kicks off its American circuit followed by Dallas and Las Vegas.

The Miami Grand Prix is expected to take place on Sunday, May 4, at the Miami International Autodrome, a course built around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

So ahead of the May 4 race, Here's what you need to know about this year's ticket prices.

How much are tickets for the F1 Miami GP 2025?

Despite the fact that prices have dropped significantly since the GP's debut in 2022, you may still need to spend a significant amount of money to get a good view of the track.

Which seats to get for F1 Miami GP 2025?

For starters, The Campus Pass grants you a three-day general admission ticket with access to Hard Rock Stadium, the fountains, the Marina, and the trackside lane between Turn 8-11. This year's pass includes two options; a one-day pass for Sunday that starts at $350 or the recommended three-day pass that starts at $450.

However, if you'd like to have a seat, tickets skyrocket in price for the Grandstand tickets, which start at $670 and go up as high as $1,700.

But if you'd like to get a top-of-the-line experience at the Miami GP, the most expensive tickets sold are those included in the Paddock Club package, The 72 Club and the Casa Tua Trackside Club.

The Miami GP currently does not publicly list prices for tickets for either of those clubs, but according to F1 Destinations, the Paddock Club tickets could cost over $10,000.

Tickets for the Paddock Club package are sold out.

Where to buy tickets for the Miami F1?

For complete ticket prices, visit F1 Miami Grand Prix official site here.