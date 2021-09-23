Formula 1 Racing's Return to Miami Confirmed for May 2022

Formula 1 racing fans can now mark their calendars for the return of the sport to South Florida in 2022.

Organizers for the Miami Grand Prix announced Thursday the event will take place May 6th through May 8th at the course located at Hard Rock Stadium.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Mark your calendars! ✍️



The F1 Miami Grand Prix is coming May 8, 2022!



Learn more >> https://t.co/bnC0nwZHbm pic.twitter.com/LkCdKGHL1G — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) September 23, 2021

“We’ve worked hard to create a track with great racing and a venue with unparalleled fan experiences,” said Tom Garfinkel, Miami Grand Prix Managing Partner. “There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it.”

The race – the first in Florida since 1959 – will be held on a new layout at the complex in Miami Gardens. Hard Rock Stadium will sit at the heart of the track, which has been designed to encourage close racing while meeting the highest safety standards.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the Formula 1 community and the sport’s fanbase worldwide are going to be amazed by what they see next May,” said Miami Grand Prix CEO Richard Cregan.

Qualifying will be held on Friday, May 6th with the race taking place on Sunday, May 8th.