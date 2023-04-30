Fort Lauderdale Air Show Delayed Sunday Due to Thunderstorms. Here's What to Know

The 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back, but in the interest of public safety, has been delayed Sunday due to weather.

Due to an intense line of thunderstorms that are expected to pass through the area Sunday, the opening of Sunday’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show will be delayed.

The show site and premium viewing venues will open at 1 p.m., which includes the Drop Zone, Sand Boxes, Flight Line Club, and VIP Penthouse. The flying will begin shortly thereafter.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Whether you're looking to score tickets or want to see a full lineup of performers, here's everything you need to know to attend the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

What are the dates and times of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show?

The 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show will be held April 29 – 30, 2023.

The Drop Zone Beach open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Flight Line Club beach area will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The program is set to kick off around 11:45 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. depending on time between flights.

How can I purchase tickets to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show?

In-person admission is free for spectators along Fort Lauderdale beach north of Sunrise Boulevard.

If you wish for a better seat, tickets vary in price based on the view. Patrons can choose between Drop Zone Beach, The Sand Boxes, Flight Line Club VIP and the Pelican VIP Penthouse.

Children five and under are free in the Drop Zone seating area and do not require a ticket.

Children two and under are free and considered a “lap infant” in the Flight Line Club VIP. Any child three and older or that requires their own seat must have a ticket.

Everyone, regardless of age, counts toward the four-person limit for the Sand Box seating. Your purchase of a one Sand Box includes entry for up to four individuals per box.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Who are the performers at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show?

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

F-22 Raptor Demo Team

Navy F-35C Lightning II Demo Team

Red Bull Helicopter

Red Bull Air Force

Kirby Chambliss

SOCOM Para-Commandos

Air Force Reserve F-16 Vipers

US Coast Guard SAR Demo

Air Force Heritage Flight

Navy Legacy Flight

Michael Goulian

T-38 Talon

What roads will be closed for the event?

State Road A1A will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from north of the Sunrise Blvd intersection to 19th Street from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Sunrise/A1A intersection will remain open but due to traffic congestion in that area officials recommend that drivers avoid it.

Do you recommend ear protection for children?

While ear protection is not required, it is recommended, especially for children under five who may be startled by the noise of the aerial performance teams.

Can I come and go from the ticketed beach areas during the day?

Yes. Drop Zone Beach guests will receive a wristband that will allow you exit and re-enter the beach areas throughout the day.

Flight Line VIP Club guests will receive a wristband and a lanyard for reentry to the FLC beach area.

For more information, click here.