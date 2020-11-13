Fort Lauderdale Air Show Set to Take Flight Next Weekend

The 2020 Fort Lauderdale Air Show is officially flying back into South Florida next weekend, city officials announced Friday.

Originally set for May 2-3, the air show will now take flight over Fort Lauderdale Beach November 21-22 after being canceled earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, including in South Florida, air show officials said they will be implementing a series of “Stay Safe and Separate Initiatives” to ensure social distancing among beachgoers and spectators.

“The stage for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show is two miles wide and 500 feet high,” said city manager Chris Lagerbloom. “Spectators can watch from their backyard, balcony, boat or the beach, making it the ideal event for our community to host in the era of social distancing.”

Extending the air show season by one week, the U.S. Air Force has scheduled all four of its fighter jet demonstration teams to perform at the Fort Lauderdale show, including the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lighting II, F-16 Viper, and A-10 Thunderbolt II.

“The 2020 air show season ends November 15,” Lagerbloom said. “Extending the schedule for all these teams by an additional week really shows how much the Air Force values our world class destination as a performance venue.”

