Family says 19-year-old was trying to protect someone when she was shot at Airbnb

A family is searching for justice after a 19-year-old girl was murdered at an Airbnb rental house in Fort Lauderdale.

Myrah Zeigler was killed in a shooting at around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Southwest 16th Street. Family members tell NBC6 that she was a light.

“She was a joy, she was a breath of fresh air, she was our social butterfly,” Zeigler’s aunt Taylor Jones said. “They took her away from us and she was just 19.”

The teen’s family said they want the world to know Zeigler wasn't a random girl, but a typical teen who came from a loving home.

She stood up for the underdog, was a voice for the voiceless, and always wanted to be the hero, her family said – which is what they said she was doing when someone killed her.

“It just feels like a piece of my heart has been torn out,” Zeigler’s grandmother, Patty Christian-McFadden, said. “I love Myrah as if she's my very own child.”

Zeigler was with a group of people at an Airbnb early Monday morning, Fort Lauderdale Police said. An argument among the group turned into a fight, and someone shot and killed the 19-year-old from Fort Pierce.

The family drove down from Fort Pierce, but they haven't been able to see their loved one yet.

“She was trying to protect someone, and somebody took a gun out and shot her,” Jones said.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Zeigler's aunt and grandmother want the real story. They want the people who rented the Airbnb and anyone who was around their loved one to tell police what they know.

“You're walking, talking, breathing air because my granddaughter was a hero,” Christian-McFadden said. “We don't want her murder to be in vain. We want justice.”

Detectives continue to encourage anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or anyone who has information about the suspect(s) responsible to contact Detective Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570.