Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Fort Lauderdale Airport begins construction of new 5th terminal

The new terminal will reportedly have five gates and is expected to be completed in 2026.

By Olivia Jaquith, NBC6 and Amanda Plasencia

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport broke ground Monday afternoon on a brand new fifth terminal.

It will reportedly have five gates and is expected to be completed in 2026.

The work on terminal 5 has been valued at about $404 million and will be overseen by JetBlue Airways in partnership with tech company Parsons.

The project is part of the FLL Master Plan — which, local leaders say, will account for terminal and land-side facilities needed to support passenger and baggage demand. It will also include an internally looped people-mover to help folks get around.

According to the Master Plan, the airport will also be getting a new hotel, commercial center and the Palm Garage will be replaced with one to add more space.

Later on in construction, older concourses will reportedly be replaced.

The goal is to meet the increase in airline and passenger demand in the future, but there are also questions about how this will impact traffic in the area.

NBC6 spoke to passengers on Monday morning, for their thoughts on this future expansion.

“I think it’s the price worth paying because it seems like it’s going to have so many positive benefits moving forward," said frequent FLL flyer Ab Rama Swami. "So, it’s something we’ll have to deal with short term, but overall, it’s going to be good for Fort Lauderdale and good for the community."

