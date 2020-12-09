Fort Lauderdale Airport Begins Offering COVID Tests to Travelers Wednesday

Travelers at one major South Florida airport will get a chance starting Wednesday to get a much sought after COVID test amid the ongoing pandemic.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport officials said they're launching the testing site for passengers who can provide proof of upcoming travel plans from FLL, nearby Miami International Airport or Palm Beach International Airport.

The testing location will be in Terminal 3, pre-security on the lower-level near baggage claim. Initial operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Two tests types will be offered by an online appointment system: a Rapid Antigen test that gives results in 30 minutes and a PCR or saliva swab test with results within 48 hours.

The Antigen test will cost $69 while the PCR test is $99.

Spirit Airlines and Nomi Health are the testing site partners, but the testing site will be open to all airline passengers.

At the same time, American Airlines is offering at-home test kits for $129 with results that can help travelers avoid quarantines lasting as long as two weeks.