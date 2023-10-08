Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Fort Lauderdale Airport prepares for groundbreaking of 5th terminal

It will reportedly have five gates and is expected to be completed in 2026.

By Olivia Jaquith

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is getting a fifth terminal -- with a groundbreaking set for Monday afternoon.

The work on terminal 5 has been valued at about $300 million and will be overseen by Jetblue Airways in partnership with tech company Parsons.

The goal is to meet the the increase in airline and passenger demand in the future, but there are also questions about how this will impact traffic in the area.

The project is part of the FLL Master Plan — which, local leaders say, will account for terminal and land-side facilities needed to support passenger and baggage demand. It will also include an internally looped people-mover to help folks get around.

According to the Master Plan, the airport will also be getting a new hotel and a commercial center next to that.

Later on in construction, older concourses will reportedly be replaced.

More details are expected to be released at Monday's groundbreaking.

