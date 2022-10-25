Fort Lauderdale Airport Threats Land Lauderhill Man in Jail

A 37-year-old Lauderhill man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, accused of falsely warning 911 operators of a pending gun battle.

Datron Devonne Roscoe is charged with making a false report of bomb or explosive or weapon of mass destruction threat and making a false report to 911, records show.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, Roscoe called 911 about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to say there was going to be, “a big gun fight shootout at the airport” and that “there’s gonna be a lot of gun fire, call everybody."

Broward Sheriff’s deputies found Roscoe in Terminal Four and arrested him. The threats he mentioned were unfounded, investigators said.

He was booked into the Broward County Jail Tuesday and remained there on a $20,000 bond.