Fort Lauderdale Airport to Begin Offering COVID Tests to Flyers

A COVID-19 testing site is set to open next week at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for travelers.

Airport officials said they're planning on launching the testing site on Dec. 9 to passengers who can provide proof of upcoming travel plans from FLL or nearby Miami International Airport or Palm Beach International Airport.

Two tests types will be offered by an online appointment system: a Rapid Antigen test that gives results in 30 minutes and a PCR or saliva swab test with results within 48 hours.

The Antigen test will cost $69 while the PCR test is $99.

The testing location will be in Terminal 3, pre-security on the lower-level near baggage claim. Initial operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Spirit Airlines and Nomi Health are the testing site partners, but the testing site will be open to all airline passengers, not just Spirit.

