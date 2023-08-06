Police reopen Fort Lauderdale Airport's Terminal 1 after suspicious package found

Broward Sheriff's Office agents cleared the area and reopened Fort Lauderdale International Airport's Terminal 1 after a suspicious package was found inside.
According to a statement by the BSO, they were called over reports of an unattended bag left in the terminal, which provoked the Bomb Squad response.
Once the investigation concluded, the Bomb Squad gave the all-clear and the terminal was reopened around 12:30 p.m.
Security closed off the entrances as well as limited the flow of traffic to the upper level of the terminal.
