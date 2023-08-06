Police reopen Fort Lauderdale Airport's Terminal 1 after suspicious package found

Broward Sheriff's Office agents cleared the area and reopened Fort Lauderdale International Airport's Terminal 1 after a suspicious package was found inside.

According to a statement by the BSO, they were called over reports of an unattended bag left in the terminal, which provoked the Bomb Squad response.

Once the investigation concluded, the Bomb Squad gave the all-clear and the terminal was reopened around 12:30 p.m.

#TravelAlert Update #2: @browardsheriff law enforcement has cleared the security incident inside #FLL's Terminal 1. Impacted areas of the upper level of T1 and the upper-level entrance to the airport are reopening and airport operations are returning to normal. #SafetyFirst — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) August 6, 2023

Security closed off the entrances as well as limited the flow of traffic to the upper level of the terminal.

#TravelAlert: The upper-level check-in area of Terminal 1 has been temporarily evacuated due to an ongoing security-related law enforcement investigation. if traveling through T1 today, please check with your airline for updated flight status. Use lower-level for T1 drop offs. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) August 6, 2023

