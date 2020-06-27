Fort Lauderdale Cracks Down on COVID Regulations at Several Restaurants, Bars

The City of Fort Lauderdale cracked down on about a dozen restaurants and bars on Las Olas Boulevard Friday evening with a surprise compliance check to ensure businesses were following COVID guidelines.

As a result, action was taken against seven restaurants, and some bars were ordered to shut down.

Ten restaurants were found to be in compliance of guidelines, which include:

Facility does not exceed 50% of maximum occupancy

Tables are at least six feet apart

Signage with COVID guidelines is displayed

Servers are wearing facial coverings

Patrons are not congregating at the bar area

Businesses that were found in violation of the guidelines included Tommy Bahama's Marlin Bar and Lucky's Tavern, which should not have been open.

Broward County is still in phase 1 of reopening, so bars should be closed. The two pubs were issued $250 fines and ordered to close.

Two other businesses, a night club called Original Fat Cats and The Poor House Bar, were also issued a $250 fine due to large crowds, no social distancing and no signage.

Noodles Panini and Piazza Italia were fined for allowing their patrons to use the restaurants' bar areas. Piazza Italia was fined $15,000 and ordered to shut down.

The compliance check was conducted by the City of Fort Lauderdale's Community Enhancement and Compliance Division.

In a press release, officials said the Division would continue to perform daily unscheduled inspections of businesses throughout the city.