Fort Lauderdale Bars to Hold Rally Protesting Forced Closures in Pandemic

As many bars and nightclubs across South Florida remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a longtime landmark on Fort Lauderdale Beach is leading a rally Tuesday afternoon with one request: they want to get back to work.

The “Right to Work” rally will take place at 4:30 p.m. outside the Elbo Room located on A1A.

“Casinos are open. Every restaurant with a bar is open. For some reason they are ignoring bars,” Mike Penrod, whose family bought the Elbo Room nearly four decades ago, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Across Florida, bars were part of the Phase 2 reopenings that occurred earlier this month in all counties except Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach while locations such as some bowling alleys opened in Broward County on Monday.

In Palm Beach County, a lesser Phase 2 reopening is set to begin which would allow bars in restaurants to reopen but not standalone locations.

As many as 15 locations, including everything from bars to restaurants to adult nightclubs, is expected to participate in Tuesday’s rally.

The rally comes after NBC 6 cameras caught locations along Hollywood Boulevard not following social distancing protocols after restaurants were allowed to reopen.

“They need to be following Broward County Emergency Orders and CDC guidelines," Joann Hussey, the public information officer for the City of Hollywood, said after reviewing the footage taken by NBC 6.

The order has rules such as six feet between tables and caps on the number of people that could be seated.

“I did see the video, and it is an indication that people are not really doing what they are supposed to be doing, but it's also an indication that more education on the city’s part with business owners needs to take place,” Hussey said.

Police officers were there that night, but the city explained it's not the officer’s job to make sure the business are following the guidelines.