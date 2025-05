Nearly a dozen people including two children were injured in a reported boat fire in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

The incident was reported near the Stranahan River, not far from the Lauderdale Yacht Club on Southeast 12th Court.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed there were 11 patients and two were children, but said they're working to gather more information on what happened.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.