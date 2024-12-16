Man pointed gun at estranged wife, led chase before deputies fatally shot him: BSO

Authorities have identified a man who pulled a gun on his estranged wife, fled the scene in a stolen vehicle and led law enforcement on a chase before he was shot and killed by deputies near the Tri-Rail station station in Fort Lauderdale.

It all began at around 1:49 p.m. Saturday after a call of a domestic aggravated assault at a residence in the 7600 block of Granville Drive in Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Robert Drangel pointed a gun at his estranged wife and another woman before fleeing the scene in a vehicle that belonged to one of the victims.

Authorities later spotted Drangel and the vehicle near Hollywood Boulevard and Interstate 95, where a pursuit involving multiple agencies began.

The chase ended when a BSO deputy executed a PIT maneuver near the Tri-Rail station near Southwest 21st Street.

"Shortly after, perceiving a threat from Drangel inside the vehicle, four BSO deputies discharged their firearms, striking Drangel," BSO said in a news release.

Drangel was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We heard pop, pop, pop, pop," said Wayne Solan, who lives nearby where the shooting happened. "A minute, a minute and half later, two very loud, sounded like flash bangs. Then just sirens, cars coming in from every angle."

According to BSO, Drangel was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor due to an arrest in September for aggravated stalking after an injunction for protection against domestic violence.

The deputies who fired their weapons are on administrative assignment pending an investigation, according to BSO.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.