Fort Lauderdale Closes Road in Anticipation of Possible King Tide Flooding

Officials in Fort Lauderdale closed a road Friday in anticipation of possible flooding from king tides.

An area along Cordova Road from Southeast 12th to Southeast 11th Street that was prone to flooding was closed from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Crews have been working to build a sea wall off Cordova Road but it remains a work in progress. The city has also been inspecting and cleaning storm drains, and has installed over 100 tidal valves across the city to try to cut back on flooding.

The City is experiencing standing water in low-lying areas. Drive carefully. Call 954-828-8000 or visit https://t.co/f1l8kJW25E for more info.

The combination of rain and king tides means flooding in low lying areas was more likely.

The close proximity of the moon this time of year produces the higher than average tides.

The next round of king tides begins Oct. 14.