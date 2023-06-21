Fort Lauderdale commissioners approve $1 billion Bahia Mar redevelopment plan

A redevelopment plan to transform a prime Fort Lauderdale waterfront property into multiple condo buildings and a luxury hotel has been approved by commissioners.

With a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, the Fort Lauderdale commission approved the redevelopment of the Bahia Mar site with a plan that includes four condo towers and a five-star hotel, each nearly 300 feet tall.

The plan for the site at 801 Seabreeze Boulevard also includes a waterfront restaurant, a park, a promenade, and marina village.

The site had been the home of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show for years.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners discussed potential traffic and construction issues that could be encountered.

The land has belonged to taxpayers since 1947 but has been leased to a private company for the past six decades.

The current lease wasn't set to end until 2062 but under the plan, the land will be placed under a new 100-year lease.

The development team who holds the lease, led by Jimmy Tate, say their redevelopment project cost is estimated at around $1 billion.