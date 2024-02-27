‘An angel was taken from me': Mom of 3 dies after getting hit by car in Fort Lauderdale

A son is remembering his mother after she was killed while riding her scooter in Fort Lauderdale.

“An angel was taken from me,” Tyler McGowan said. “She was the light in my darkness. She was my number one fan.”

On Feb. 17, 47-year-old Stefania Rodriguez was riding her scooter near Northeast 6th Street and Northeast 3rd Avenue on her way to work around 1:30 am when she was involved in a crash with a car, McGowan said.

“She had life-threatening injuries, and she went to the hospital in and out of surgery,” McGowan said. “She succumbed to her injuries.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was given several traffic citations.

“This whole tragedy has completely disrupted our family,” he said. “I’m in disbelief. I feel as if I hit my head, and I’m daydreaming all of this. This doesn’t seem like reality to me.”

McGowan describes his mother as energetic and the life of the party.

“Whenever she walked into a room, she completely captured the spirit of the room,” he said. “It was all eyes on her.”

Rodriguez was also a mother of three.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with mounting costs.

While police are still investigating what happened, McGowan has this message for drivers about sharing the road.

“Slow down,” McGowan said. “Think of your loved ones. Life is fragile. Your life is precious. Your actions affect others more than you think.”