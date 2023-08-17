Fort Lauderdale detention officer fatally shot girlfriend after allegedly threatening her: Police

A Fort Lauderdale Police detention officer shot and killed his girlfriend at a Coral Springs apartment complex with a child nearby, just weeks after she'd accused him of sending her text messages threatening to kill her, an arrest report said.

Chase Harder, 21, has been charged with premeditated murder and written threats to kill or do bodily injury following the fatal Tuesday night shooting.

Broward Sheriff's Office Chase Harder

Coral Springs Police officials said officers responded to the MAA Coral Springs apartment complex in the 9200 block of Ramblewood Drive just before 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to the arrest report released Thursday, a witness reported that he'd heard a gunshot and a child screaming, then heard three more gunshots.

The witness said he saw a man carrying a child over his shoulder run to a white Mercedes and leave the scene, the report said.

Officers responded and found blood running down a wall and a balcony from the second floor of the complex, the report said.

A woman was found on the balcony with multiple gunshot wounds, and pronounced dead at the scene. Nearby, officers found spent shell casings.

Police said a couple hours after the shooting they'd received a call from the biological father of the child who said Harder had dropped the child off at his home.

The father said Harder had scratches on him, the report said.

Harder later called 911 to turn himself in, and told the operator he'd had an argument with his girlfriend and believed he had a warrant, the report said.

An investigator noted in the report that Harder had blood spatter on his arms and legs, and scratches on his arms.

Police haven't released a motive for the killing but said Harder confessed to the shooting. Much of the section of the report that details detectives' questioning of Harder is redacted.

The report said Harder's girlfriend, whose name is redacted and hasn't been released, contacted Coral Springs Police on July 30 and reported that Harder had been sending her text messages threatening to kill her.

Harder appeared in court Thursday morning, where he was ordered held without bond.

Harder is a former Army Reserve military police officer and was hired by Fort Lauderdale Police as a detention officer in 2022. Last December, he was recognized as the department’s first graduate from Broward College’s Institute of Public Safety’s Basic Corrections Academy in almost 20 years.

"The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is disappointed to learn of the arrest of one of our employees," the department said in a statement Wednesday. "The details surrounding these allegations are very difficult to hear and do not reflect the character and professionalism expected of the men and women of our agency. As a result of this arrest, Harder has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending further investigation. We extend our deepest condolences to those affected by this horrific incident."