‘Justice for baby Rylo': Toddler killed in drive-by shooting remembered in candlelight vigil

Family members and the community are calling for justice after a young boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week.

Days after Fort Lauderdale Police said someone shot and killed 3-year-old Rylo Yancy, his family, loved ones and people in the community came together for a candlelight vigil Friday night.

There was prayer and calls for justice. They also wore his favorite comic book character, Spider-Man.

“Y'all really took something from us, my heart never felt this way,” Rylo’s great-grandmother, Marcia Johnson, said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Rylo's face shined bright on a mobile billboard Friday night. The billboard, just like his family, is asking for tips and information that leads to an arrest. Every time it lit up, his family got more emotional.

“He was telling me he's OK, he said, 'Grandma, I'm OK, grandma, I'm OK,” Johnson said.

The heartbroken family members of a 3-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting during a child's birthday party in Fort Lauderdale is speaking out as the search for whoever is responsible intensifies. NBC6's Chris Hush reports

Rylo was playing at the park Sunday when he lost his life. Police said they found the two cars involved in the shooting, but not the people responsible. Earlier this week, the city's mayor, police chief and community leaders called for an end to gun violence.

Gun violence has rocked Fort Lauderdale in the last five weeks. There have been three shootings with 11 victims, and two of them have been toddlers, Rylo and 2-year-old Deagoo Henry, who's now home recovering.

Rylo's family is holding each other a little bit tighter and they won’t stop until they get justice.

“Y'all done something to my family but I know God, I know my God, He will get justice for my baby, Rylo,” Johnson said.

Broward County Crime Stoppers has increased the reward amount to $10,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Detectives continue to encourage anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone with information about this shooting to contact Detective Juan Rodriguez at 954-828-6673, the Homicide Tipline at 954-828-6677, or remain anonymous by contacting Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.