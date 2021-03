Fire crews in Fort Lauderdale are working to rescue a curious kitty who got stuck atop a light on the edge of a causeway bridge above the water.

NBC 6 chopper footage showed the cat perched on 17th Street causeway, with several firefighters working their way over. The cat eventually ran towards the bridge and into traffic.

One lane of traffic has been shut down while the rescue is underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.