Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were able to rescue a cage of doves from a burning house Sunday.

Officials posted about the rescue on Twitter. They wrote that it had been the department's "3rd working fire of the day."

FLFR crews are on their 3rd working fire of the day. Thankfully the family was able to make it out safely and our crews were able to rescue an entire cage of doves. Great job C-Shift! pic.twitter.com/0kAmT4n8ND — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) January 18, 2021

A spokesperson told NBC 6 that no injuries were reported, and the family was able to make it out of their residence before firefighters arrived.

"Great job C-Shift!" the Tweet read.