Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Nurse Bulldog Back to Health

A bulldog who was found alone on the sidewalk suffering from heat exhaustion was nursed back to health and taken to a new home by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Paramedics received a call Sunday afternoon after someone found Bruce laying on the sidewalk, barely breathing.

Bruce's owner, who recently became homeless, is no longer able to take care of him because dogs aren't allowed in shelters, fire rescue officials said.

Crews from Station 2 were able to take in Bruce and cool him down — and he was almost back to normal by the end of the day.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Monday morning, crews drove Bruce up to his new home at an English bulldog rescue in St. Lucie.